Police chase on I-55 may be related to sex offender warning

IMPERIAL, Mo. — Police were searching for a suspect after a frightening incident at a traffic stop. The officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-55 near Herculaneum, Missouri. The officer was dragged during an incident and the suspect sped off.

The police pursuit wound down I-55 near Imperial, Missouri. Shots may have been fired during the chase. Officers then surrounded a home the 1200 block of Oakwood Drive in Festus. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter says that the suspect is deceased. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This appears to be related to a warning police issued Friday morning at Jefferson County's Dunklin School District. They said an unregistered sex offender has been parking just off school grounds with a puppy and waving at students.

That suspect is described as a 56-year-old white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He was driving a black Chevy Equinox. This is the same vehicle description in the police chase that ended in Festus.

Festus schools were temporarily on a precautionary lockdown during the chase. The officer dragged by the suspect does not appear to have serious injuries.