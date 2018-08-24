× New head of the U.S. Transportation Command to take over at Scott Air Force Base

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – US Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Lyons will be the first army officer to lead the command headquartered at Scott Air Force Base.

Lieutenant Lyons will relieve Air Force General Darren Mcdew after 36 years of military service, he has been the general since 2015.

The ceremonial artillery will be between Friday, August 24. 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Congressman John Shimkus will be in attendance and secretary of defense James Mattis will preside over the change of command ceremony.