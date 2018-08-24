× Endangered person advisory issued for missing 83-year-old Brentwood woman

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Brentwood Police Department has issued an “endangered silver” advisory for an 83-year-old woman who left her home and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, Barbara Dunphy spoke with her daughter by phone at 1:30 p.m. on August 23.

She was last seen driving a Blue 2005 Toyota Highlander with Missouri plates, ME2G6Y leaving her home at 8785 Pine Avenue, Brentwood, Mo.

There has been no contact with her since.

Police described Dunphy as a white woman, standing height 5′ 5 tall, weighing 190 pounds, with grey or partially grey hair and hazel eyes.

She has been diagnosed with Early-onset dementia and has a history of leaving her home and not being able to remember her way back home for several hours.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Brentwood Police Department at (314) 644-7100.