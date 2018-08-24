Big weekend for racing fans as Bommarito 500 draws near

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. - Thousands of people are excited to hit the race track this weekend for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

On Friday night, fans came out to watch the practice round and the Nascar N&K Series 150. On Saturday, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will get underway.

Organizers said there have been major parking additions this year so there will be 6,00 more parking spots. On Saturday, the parking lots open at 10 a.m. and the gates open at 11 a.m.

Kids who are 15 and under can get in for free for the races all weekend.