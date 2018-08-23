US stock market rally now the longest in history

Posted 1:43 pm, August 23, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — On Wednesday the US stock market rally became the longest in history. Stocks have risen steadily since 2009. This milestone gives investors a chance to reassess strategies moving forward. Plan Corp's Chief Investment Officer Peter Lazaroff talks about the historic moment and explains what it means to you.

More information: https://peterlazaroff.com/