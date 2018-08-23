× University City officials to hold community redevelopment meeting tonight

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The University City TIF Commission continues its public hearing on a controversial redevelopment plan along Olive Boulevard near Interstate 170.

The commission is considering a 70 million dollar tax break for the project. Many residents and businesses in the area say the redevelopment would force them to relocate and is bad for small businesses run by immigrants. Other residents say the development is necessary for U City to thrive.

The will share information and answer questions about the project and how it will affect nearby neighborhoods and outline how residents can participate in creating a plan to revitalize the predominantly African-American ward.

Thursday’s meeting is at 6p.m. at U City High School.