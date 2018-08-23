× Mother distraught over beating death of 5-year-old daughter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Paris Jones is left with a shattered heart and unanswered questions after her 5-year-old daughter—A’Yonna Milton—was beaten to death Thursday.

“What did she do to you to deserve something like this?” Jones said.

According to St. Louis County police, Milton’s death was at the hands of 28-year-old Adrian Mobley, Jones’ boyfriend of two years.

“What would make you look at this sweet, beautiful, innocent little face and decide that you want to take that away from me,” Jones said.

Jones went to work Wednesday and left her daughters with her boyfriend at their home in the 5500 block of Bramlage Court in Jennings.

“She was fine, she was okay,” Jones said. “And for me to get a call at 10 o’clock in the morning to tell me my baby was unresponsive, it hurt me to my soul.”

Somewhere between the time Jones left and that phone call, authorities said Mobley repeatedly beat Milton and her 4-year-old sister in their heads, chests, and abdomens.

Milton later died at an area hospital and her sister went into a coma.

Mobley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“How could you do that to a 5-year-old,” Jones said. “What could possess you to do that? What was going through your mind?”

Jones described her daughter as fun, respectful, and she remembered her love for playing outside with her neighborhood friends.

It’s those moments the mom said flashed through her mind when doctors allowed her to see her daughter.

“All I could do was hold her and just cry and just tell her, ‘Mama’s sorry,’” Jones said. “I should’ve never went to work. I should’ve stayed at home. ‘I should’ve made sure you were okay and I’m sorry.’ And I held her on so tight and just tell her ‘I love you’ and if it could be reversed I’ll have God take me instead, but not my baby. That wasn’t for her; she didn’t deserve that at all.”

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.