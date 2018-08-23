× Meet Fox 2 & News 11 Meteorologists Saturday, Aug. 25th for WeatherReady Fest

ST. LOUIS – Join FOX 2 and News 11 Meteorologists on Saturday, August 25, at the St. Louis Science Center for WeatherReady Fest. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is great for the entire family.

WeatherReady Fest will feature meteorologists from across the country and 60 exhibits.

The Fox 2 Storm Runner will be there, plus other chase vehicles and mobile radars. Storm spotter classes will also be offered.

Tickets are free but must be reserved online through the website: weatherreadyfest.com.