Gov. Parson visits Vietnam memorial in Perryville, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, Mo. - There is a new tourist attraction being built in Perryville, Missouri. But this has nothing to do with commerce; it's about a commitment. It's the story of one Vietnam veteran's promise to his fallen soldiers. Fifty years later, his promise is becoming a reality. Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited the memorial on Wednesday. FOX2's Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the story.

For more information on the memorial and how you can contribute to Missouri's National Vietnam Memorial, visit MNVMfund.org.