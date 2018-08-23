Freshmen move-in day on campuses across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Hustling and bustling across college campuses in the St. Louis metropolitan area as students move in ahead of the beginning of the semester next week.

At St. Louis University, freshmen and parents were finding their way through Midtown for move-in day. From totes to towels to mini-fridges, there was some heavy lifting and heavy hearts for grown-ups sending off their teenagers to school and into Grand Hall.

Members of Oriflamme, St. Louis University upperclassmen and volunteers, did all the work in getting the new students into their dorms and living spaces where they'll become Billikens.

Meanwhile, in Webster Groves, the Gorlok was greeting first-year students Thursday morning at Webster University. Upperclassmen and volunteers helped carry incoming students’ belongings into dorm rooms at West Hall. The school has seen a record number of freshmen enrolled and moving into campus housing.

Thursday also marked freshmen move-in day at Washington University near Forest Park.