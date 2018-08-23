Four injured after rapper’s tour van shot at on I-64 after Pageant concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several people heading home from a Lil Baby concert at the Pageant were shot in their vehicle. They while driving back to their hotel Wednesday night and were shot at on eastbound I-64 near Jefferson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the people shot in the tour van were with 19-year-old rapper Osiris Williams group. He goes by the name YK Osiris and opened the sold-out show. It is not clear if Williams was in the vehicle. But, one of the victims listed in the police report is 19-years-old.

A police report stated the six victims, ranging in age from 18 to 53 years of age, were able to drive to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said they're still investigating this shooting. They are looking for a suspect but have not released a description.