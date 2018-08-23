Four injured after rapper’s tour van shot at on I-64 after Pageant concert

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several people heading home from a Lil Baby concert at the Pageant were shot in their vehicle. They while driving back to their hotel Wednesday night and were shot at on eastbound I-64 near Jefferson.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the people shot in the tour van were with 19-year-old rapper Osiris Williams group. He goes by the name YK Osiris and opened the sold-out show. It is not clear if Williams was in the vehicle. But, one of the victims listed in the police report is 19-years-old.
The shooting happened just after 11:00pm. A grey four-door sedan drove alongside their Sprinter van and began firing into the driver’s side. The vehicle sustained heavy ballistic damage. Four victims have gunshot wounds to their limbs and are listed in stable condition.
A police report stated the six victims, ranging in age from 18 to 53 years of age, were able to drive to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police said they're still investigating this shooting. They are looking for a suspect but have not released a description.