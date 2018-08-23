× Endangered silver person advisory issued for missing Berkeley woman

BERKELEY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an “endangered silver” advisory for a 70-year-old woman who left her home overnight on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, Tryvania Thompson went to bed August 22 and left her home in the 8600 block of Harold Drive before her family woke up the next morning.

Police described Thompson as an African-American woman, standing 5’2” tall, weighing 162 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing a brown sweater and carrying a lime green purse.

She suffers from memory loss, according to family members.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Berkeley Police Department at 314-400-3810.