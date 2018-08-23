Child airlifted following two-vehicle accident on Old Sugar Creek Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - The High Ridge Fire Department responded to a two-car crash Thursday morning that resulted in a 12-year-old boy being airlifted to St Louis Children's Hospital. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Sugar Creek Road and Route 30 around 7 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene where it appeared a white work van had T-boned the pickup truck causing it to overturn. According to Missouri Highway State Patrol, a Luby Equipment Service van was driving east on Highway 30 and a Toyota Pickup truck was driving north on Old Sugar Creek Road. Witnesses told deputies that the work van ran a red light and collided with the pickup truck causing it to overturn one time before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the pickup truck taking her 12-year-old brother to school. The driver of the work van and the 16-year-old were taken to the area hospital by ground. Their conditions are to be non-life threating at this time.

