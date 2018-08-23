× Archdiocese of St. Louis to cooperate in Missouri’s investigation of possible clergy abuse

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the Archdiocese of St. Louis has agreed to cooperate with an investigation into possible abuse by priests by opening its files for review.

On Thursday, the archdiocese a letter to the attorney general requesting his office to investigate the archdiocese for any possible abuse. The church has promised to open up all records and be as transparent as possible.

Representatives for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and the Diocese of Jefferson City have also indicated their intent to cooperate with Hawley’s investigation.

Missouri law does not allow the State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute, however, Hawley has promised a thorough investigation. A document will be made public with any possible legal recommendations in which local prosecutors could proceed.

A web portal has been put on the Missouri Attorney General’s website where victims can report abuse.

BREAKING: Archbishop Carlson has invited Mo Attorney General to review files "for purpose of making an independent determination our handling of allegations of clergy sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. @AGJoshHawley now briefing media on conference call. pic.twitter.com/lYXJcFnzH7 — Teak Phillips (@TeakPhillips) August 23, 2018