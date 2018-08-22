× St. Louis’ ‘Supermarket Sinatra’ croons the aisles with style

ST. LOUIS, MO — One man is singing for your supper while you shop. Mark Richman tells the Higher Education Channel’s Paul Schankman that he bills himself as, “St. Louis’ Sinatra Singer.” He croons for stores all over the area, but his favorite location is Pete’s Shur Sav grocery store in University City.

“I used to sing downtown, at Schnucks,” said Richman.”Hey, it keeps the lights on.”

Richman sings live to recorded music. He has around 150 songs available at the tap of a screen. They are mostly old favorites by the likes of Dean Martin, Bobby Darrin, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra.

“I’m not an impersonator,” said Richman. “If you think I sound like Sinatra, that’s fine.”

How did he become the headliner at Pete’s Shur Sav grocery store? The owner was looking for a way to stand out from the big-box stores. Richman met Pete Sarandos Jr. at a restaurant one evening. They struck a deal and Richman showed up for work at the supermarket the next day.

Richman appears at the store around most major holidays, to a constantly passing crowd of shoppers.

“I don’t make a lot of money doing this, but I love what I do. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Richman.