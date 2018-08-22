St. Louis police officer faces charges and federal lawsuit
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer faces assault and armed criminal action charges stemming from an incident last August. Officer Adam Feaman is accused of beating a man with a flashlight, and breaking the man’s jaw when that man confronted the officer about towing his car.
A federal lawsuit was filed in April claiming the officer used excessive force.
The police department issued a statement stating that Feaman has been suspended.
