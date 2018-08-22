SSM Health Medical Minute: Hip and Back Pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Often people go to the doctor for lower back or hip pain, but the source of the pain is not always as it appears. Here's Dan Gray with tonight's SSM Health Medical Minute.

Doctor Richard Covert, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Back Pain Program at SSM Health DePaul hospital, says patients can easily mistake the cause of their pain, "About 85 percent of patients that come in with some sort of back or hip problem it's really not coming from a disc or a pinched nerve, it's coming from what we call nonspecific back pain, so you really have to look at the patient and look at their structure and how they walk and the length of their muscles."

Doctor Covert says pain in the hip could be coming from nerves that are higher up in the back or from lower leg muscles. A specialist will ask a lot of questions, "More often than not you’ll get a physical therapist involved. You might do some conservative things with medicines and then you might modify their activities on a day to day basis. Our goal is to really give the patient some tools, so you don’t have to keep coming back to us that’s a win."

For the SSM Health Medical Minute, I’m Dan Gray.

