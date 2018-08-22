× Police investigating suspicious death of 5-year-old in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 5-year-old in Jennings, Missouri. They believe the child died at her home located in the 5500 block of Bramlage Court.

Police are looking for more information regarding this incident. Contact police at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information.