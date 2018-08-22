One person injured in crash on WB 70 near Wright City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. - One person was injured in a crash involving two tractor-trailers near Wright City Wednesday morning.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox flew over the scene where one of the trucks apparently rear-ended the other along westbound Interstate 70.

All but one lane has been closed.

According to reports, the injured person was airlifted from the scene and taken to the hospital.

No additional information has been released at this time.