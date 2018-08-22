Man accused of filming up womens’ skirts at local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUISCOUNTY, MO - 28-year-old Dequawnn Smith is charged with two felony counts of Invasion of Privacy in St. Louis County after police say surveillance video caught him taking pictures and videos up women’s skirts with his cellphone.

On June 12th a woman reported that she saw Smith take pictures up her skirt at Christian Hospital. According to court documents, surveillance video shows him in the act. An officer with the St. Louis County Police Department was able to search Smith's phone with his consent and saw a recording of Smith's face and then the victim's undergarments and legs. The probable cause statement said the cellphone also revealed a recording of another woman's undergarments and legs taken in a similar hospital setting.

Just a few months before, on April 19th, a woman told police a man took a picture under her skirt while she was shopping at the Dollar Tree at 7575 Olive Boulevard in University City. Police say Smith was seen on store surveillance video taking the pictures.