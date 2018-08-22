Innocent St. Louis County official killed near MetroLink stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A random victim of gunfire at a St. Louis bus stop turns out to be a well-known St. Louis County Public Health Official. Police are searching for the man who killed 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre.

Friends and co-workers say he was a big believer in city living and public transportation. He didn't even own a car.

Police say that two men were involved in a dispute at a nearby Chipotle restaurant. It continued onto the bridge that services MetroLink train and Metro bus stops near Grand and Scott. One of the men opened fire, hitting the other man in the face. LeFebvre who was not in particularly close range was hit in the chest and killed.

Co-workers say he viewed gun violence as a public health issue. They remember his work on a program to help victims' loved ones rebound from tragic violence.

LeFebvre has family in the area. He was not married and did not have any children. Police have given no updates on the search for the suspect or the condition of the other shooting victim, who remains hospitalized.