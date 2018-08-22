× Illinois officers use own money and lunch hour to pay for kid pizza party

DECATUR, Il – Two central Illinois officers used their own money to throw a pizza party for neighborhood kids. WAND-TV reports that officers Rolfs and Daniels used their lunch break to show their appreciation for how good the kids were this summer. People at the party posted pics to Snapchat and Facebook.

The Decatur Police Department shared this Facebook update:

“Officers Rolfs and Daniels paid for the pizza and Gatorade themselves. This is DPD! These are your police officers!”