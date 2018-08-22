Human remains discovered in Dogtown identified as missing Maplewood woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Investigators say the human remains found near the railroad tracks in Dogtown Monday have been identified. They have been identified as Barbara Johnson, 62, of Maplewood, Missouri. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.

The remains were found near Knox Avenue and Manchester around 2:30pm on August 20th. Police say additional bones were found in the area.

Johnson's family has been looking for her since May. Her purse was found on Laclede Station Road a few months ago. She was last seen at a bus stop near the Steak ‘n Shake on Manchester Road.

Fox 2 spoke to Barbara Johnson's son, Gary Martin. He said he learned the heartbreaking news about his mother on Wednesday.

He said he had a feeling something wasn't right when he heard about the remains found near the train tracks on Monday of this week.

Martin said he has a feeling somebody isn't speaking up and said they need to pick up the phone and call the police. He said he hopes somebody will make the call to police if they were involved, even if his mother's death was an accident.

The family has put together a GoFundMe account to raise money for a proper funeral for Barbara. It can be reached here.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).