Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down I-44 in Franklin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - One person was killed following a two semi-truck crash on Interstate 44 at Gray Summit in Franklin County Wednesday morning.

The fatal overnight crash closed all lanes of westbound I- 44, near Route 100.

According to officials, the wreck happened before midnight.

FOX 2 Rogue Runner captured video of the overturned semi truck along with a pickup truck and another semi involved in the crash.

According to MoDOT, the interstate closure is expected to be in place until 7 a.m.

Tune in to FOX 2 in the Morning for the latest on this developing story.