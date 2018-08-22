Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - One person was killed following a two semi-truck crash on Interstate 44 at Gray Summit in Franklin County Wednesday morning.
The fatal overnight crash closed all lanes of westbound I- 44, near Route 100.
According to officials, the wreck happened before midnight.
FOX 2 Rogue Runner captured video of the overturned semi truck along with a pickup truck and another semi involved in the crash.
According to MoDOT, the interstate closure is expected to be in place until 7 a.m.
