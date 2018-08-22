Back to back concerts to be held at Busch Stadium this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – This is the second and third concert inside Busch Stadium this year. You might recall Metallica brought their metal mastery to Busch earlier this year. Now, it's classic rock on Friday and a Country crowd on Saturday and you better believe they'll have the field ready for the Redbirds return.

Wednesday afternoon work continued inside Busch Stadium for Friday night's Def Leopard, Journey, and Cheap Trick show. Then Saturday Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.

Lighting rigs and sound towers are in place.

Would you believe they were watering the field before the flooring goes down Thursday by noon? They have hollow flooring that gets locked in place like puzzle pieces to protect the Cardinal infield.

Some are a little superstitious about that field with the Cardinals in contention and playing some great baseball.

10,000 people are expected to fill the infield for both shows before the boys of summer return to take on Pittsburgh the 28th for a 7:15 pm game.