Wednesday St. Louis attorney Jay Kanzler talked to John Brown about President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, and the bombshell he said, that he paid two women at Trump's direction to gain their silence prior to the 2016 election.
Attorney Jay Kanzler discusses Michael Cohen guilty plea
