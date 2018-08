Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is dealing with a $200 million shortfall in K-12 public transportation funding.

To deal with the issues, the department is considering a proposed budget. According to Ozark, the budget that asks for additional money over a nine-year period to fully fund the expenses.

In the last 30 years, state funding for K-12 transportation has declined significantly from 75 percent to 17 percent in the current budget year.