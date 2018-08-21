Police looking for vehicle linked to murder of 17-year-old

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle tied to the murder of a 17-year-old from over the weekend.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the vehicle in question was stolen in a carjacking on August 2 just before 11:15 a.m. at Sullivan Avenue and N. 14th Street.

The carjacking victim told police he was sitting in the car when a black sedan pulled up and a person got out, approached his driver’s side window, and pointed a gun at him. The victim was ordered out of his car and the suspect got in the car and drove away, Woodling said.

The vehicle was identified as a red/maroon 2009 4-door Pontiac G8.

The same car was used in the murder of Armond Latimore. The 17-year-old was shot and killed on his birthday. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday, August 18 in the 3100 block of N. Grand. Woodling said Latimore was shot in the head outside a neighboorhood chop suey restaurant. He was rushed to a local hospital but later died.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.