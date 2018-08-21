Major Case Squad announces arrests in Cottage Hills murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTAGE HILLS, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man during a home invasion.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. on August 16, at a home on S. Oak Street.

One man, 24-year-old Damian Huber, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a St. Louis area hospital but died early Friday morning from those wounds.

Huber was a guest at the home at the time of the shooting, Dixon said. Detectives said Huber was doing nothing wrong when he was killed.

The Major Case Squad was activated that Friday and investigated more than 50 leads in the case.

Authorities identified and arrested two men for Huber’s death: 19-year-old Bradley Payne and 21-year-old Kevin Payne.

Both men were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and home invasion. Bradley Payne was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $1 million each.