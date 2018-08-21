× Granite City School Board cancels meeting to discuss dance team’s controversial photo shoot

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Granite City School Board has cancelled a planned special session that had been called to discuss a controversial dance team photo.

A member of the Granite City High School dance team snapped the pictures of her fellow teammates during a promotional photo shoot event with the Granite City Police Department.

In the pictures, the dancers strike a pose on the police cruiser while the coach stands on top. The pictures got posted to social media and some people commented that the poses by the dance team were inappropriate.

The superintendent said the promotion backfired. He said it was supposed to be something fun with various extracurricular teams and the police department that took a wrong turn.

The school board cancelled Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting. The board will have its regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday.

Granite City police had no comment on the matter.