Firefighters respond to house fire in north St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Fire crews from three departments worked together Tuesday morning to battle a house fire in north S. Louis County.

The fire broke out in the 2400 block of North Ridge Place around 8:50a.m., firefighters arriving at the scene found a home engulfed in flames.

According to the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Facebook page, the house was under interior renovation and no one was home at the time.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.