Double shooting leaves 1-man dead near MetroLink stop

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead near a MetroBus stop on Grand Boulevard in Midtown St. Louis.

Homicide detectives on scene have taken over the investigation.

Police tell Fox 2 that a fight that started at a Chipotle and made its way down to the Grand bus stop, where one man fired several shots. A person shot in the face was one of the participants in the fight. Another man at the bus stop was also hit in the chest, he later died from his wounds at the hospital.

Several people at the bus stop witnessed the shooting and came to the aid the victims. Police say some of the witnesses did stay and gave statements about the shooting.

The shooter fled the scene running northbound on Grand, and is still at-large.

Currently, Grand is shut down in both directions for the investigation, and the 70 Grand bus has been rerouted.

Statement from Metro:

"At Metro Transit, we are not immune to the violent crimes occurring in the municipalities we serve. Tonight, a dispute that started at another location in the community ended with deadly violence near a major MetroBus stop on Grand Avenue, the Grand Transit Center in St. Louis. We hope the person responsible for both shootings is swiftly taken into custody. Metro Transit Public Safety officers are assisting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with the investigation. Both departments were quick to respond to the shooting scene. The #70 Grand buses in the area were rerouted tonight while police investigated. The buses are now serving Grand Avenue again between Chouteau and Forest Park. MetroLink service was not impacted."