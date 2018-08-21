Bommarito 500 expected to have $40M impact on St. Louis region economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - It’s just T minus 3 days away from when Indy Car drivers will be on their mark for the Bommarito Indy Car 500.

The visitors stand may be empty right now, but that will not be the case as the race is expected to bring thousands of people and $40 million dollars to the St. Louis and Metro East community.

Brian Hall is with Explore St. Louis.

“The economic impact of these events are profound,” Hall said. “That’s going to put people to work, just think about the hotels, think about the transportation it would provide. Think about the restaurants that are going to be feeding all these people.”

This fast-moving race comes just 2 weeks after the more mellow 100th PGA Golf Championship.

That tournament saw an eye-opening number of visitors and upwards of $100 million dollars in local revenue.

With the Indy 500 pre-sales already exceeding last year’s numbers, August is shaping up to be a money-making month for the St. Louis region.

“These events help transform the perception of St. Louis and they help form the perception of St. Louis for people who don’t understand what our community is all about and what we offer,” Hall said.

Meanwhile, Indy Car fans say they are still reeling off of last year’s success and are ready to welcome large crowds to St. Louis and Metro-East.

“I went to the truck race last year, I went to the truck race this year. I was expecting more of a truck race crowd and by far it was 3 times as much,” a fan said.

As the fast cars’ zips by onlookers, it’s yet another reminder how St. Louisans support all events that choose the Gateway to the West and broadcasts it to the world.

Ticket information and additional info on the Indy Car Race can be found here.

