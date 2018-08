× ‘Big City’ Matt Adams returns to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals claimed former first baseman Matt Adams off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The club also activated pitcher Carlos Martinez from the 10-day disabled list.

Outfield Dexter Fowler was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

Infielder Patrick Wisdom was optioned to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Memphis.