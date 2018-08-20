× Sex abuse reported on Mizzou campus, arrest made

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A 53-year-old Columbia man was arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate contact with a woman on the University of Missouri campus over the weekend.

According to campus police, the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 18 during a concert at the Carnahan Quadrangle.

An unidentified woman reported the incident to campus authorities, who arrested Alton Conner the following night.

Conner was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and booked in the Boone County Jail. He was released after posting a $500 bond.