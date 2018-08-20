Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: 14-month-old Carl!

Carl has been at the APA for two months now, making him their longest-tenured resident; so let's find him a forever family!

He loves exploring and swimming in the pool and would make for a wonderful adventure buddy. He gets along with both cats and dogs and is friendly with men, women, and children.

Carl is potty-trained and knows some basic commands as well. He's such a sweetheart!

If you want to adopt Carl, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org