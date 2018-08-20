Construction begins on Central West End MetroLink Station Platform Extension

ST. LOUIS – Construction will start on the extension of the platform at the Central West End MetroLink Station Monday, August 20.

The platform is being extended to the east to better accommodate the volume of riders using the station. The Central West End MetroLink Station is the busiest station on the 46-mile MetroLink system.

The project is expected to take about six months to complete, but the platform will remain open.

The walkway that connects the MetroLink platform at the Central West End Transit Center to the MetroBus area in the parking garage adjacent to the station will be closed for the duration of the construction project.

If you transfer between Metrolink and metro bus you will now access the Metrobus area in the parking garage from Children`s Place and access the Metrolink from Euclid Avenue.

Metro recommends riders transferring between Metrobus and MetroLink at the Central West End Station to allow an extra 10 minutes for their commutes.

If temporary closures are required, advance notice will be provided for Metro riders.

Updates on Metro Transit operations can be found at metrostlouis.org.