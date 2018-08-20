× Charges filed in downtown St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a murder that took place last week in downtown.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot and killed around 11 a.m. in the middle of the business district. The victim was identified as 56-year-old James Moore of Jennings.

Bike officers quickly responded and were able to take the suspected shooter into custody.

The suspect, Danny Keys, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Detectives said Keys and Moore have had disagreements in the past and that the two men frequent the Mark Twain Hotel, known as a safe haven for transients. The men were arguing over another acquaintance when the shooting broke out.

This was the third homicide downtown in 2018 and the 114th homicide this year.