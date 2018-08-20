9-year-old girl will need plastic surgery after weekend dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - St. Ann Animal Control said a 9-year-old girl will need plastic surgery after being attacked in her neighborhood Sunday. Animal control said the dog, which they describe as a pit bull, was let out of its owner's house by a child inside and then ran in the direction of several children on the street. It happened outside of a home Joachim Lane.

Animal control told Fox 2 the victim tried to get away on her bike but the dog latched onto her. They said the driver of an ice cream truck jumped in to help the girl and he was also attacked by the dog. Then, animal control said a neighbor came outside with a baseball bat and hit the dog to save the ice cream truck driver. That's when the dog ran back home.

Currently, the dog is in quarantine where it will be held for 10 days. Animal control said once the 10 days pass it will be decided if the dog will be euthanized or sent somewhere to be rehabilitated.

Animal control told Fox 2 there were 12 dogs located in the home and that 9 puppies, that they said are pit bulls, will soon be up for adoption. They said the dog who attacked the girl was being kept in poor living conditions, spending time in a cage in a small room. Staff with animal control said the owners agreed to surrender the dogs so they can be put up for adoption.