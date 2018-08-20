17-year-old shot and killed on his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a local teenager who was killed on his birthday.

Armond Latimore was murdered shortly after he posted on Facebook about making it to his 17th birthday.

Police received the call just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of North Grand at Sullivan.

Authorities said Latimore was shot in the head outside a neighboorhood chop suey restaurant. He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.

In an interview with our partners at The St. Louis Post Dispatch, Latimore's mother, Chandra Payne, said she had gone to a store to buy ice cream to go with a cake to celebrate her son's birthday when she got the call with the terrible news.

She called her son a good kid and a helper.

Authorities said the investigation was still ongoing.