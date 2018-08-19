Platform extension construction begins at Central West End MetroLink Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On Monday, August 20, construction will start on the extension of the platform at the Central West End MetroLink Station.

The project is expected to take about six months to complete, but the platform will remain open. Only temporary closures may be necessary at times during construction. If temporary closures are required, advance notice will be provided for Metro riders.

Starting Monday, the walkway that connects the MetroLink platform at the Central West End Transit Center to the MetroBus area in the parking garage adjacent to the station will be closed for the duration of the construction project.

Metro riders who transfer between MetroLink and MetroBus at the Central West End Station will now access the MetroBus area in the parking garage from Children’s Place and will access the MetroLink platform via Euclid Avenue. Metro Shuttles will transport riders who need assistance traveling between Euclid Avenue and the MetroBus area at Children’s Place and Taylor Avenue. Metro riders transferring between MetroBus and MetroLink at the Central West End Station should allow an extra 10 minutes for their commutes.

This platform extension is the third phase of the $15.4 million project that included the building of the new Cortex MetroLink Station and the first quarter-mile portion of the Chouteau Greenway. These first two phases were completed and opened to the public on July 31.

This project is being funded through a public-private partnership, which includes a federal grant of $10.3 million from the Federal Transit Administration.

The Central West End MetroLink Station is the busiest station on the 46-mile MetroLink system, and the platform is being extended to the east to better accommodate the volume of riders using the station.

Updates on Metro Transit operations can be found at metrostlouis.org.