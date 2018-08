× Fatal accident Sunday morning in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a one-vehicle fatal accident that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at Highway 32, west of Beach Lane.

The vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. The driver, 45-year-old Victor Korn of Bonne Terre, MO, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was the only person in the car.