× Drowning report turns into man out for a swim in the Mississippi River

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Shortly before 6:30 pm Sunday night, a call went out for a drowning at Cliff Cave Park in South St. Louis County. Units from the Mehlville, St. Louis City and Jefferson County fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Once on scene, EMS crews discovered a 41-year-old male on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River in the park.

Officials told Fox 2 that the man and a friend were at the park when he jumped into the river. His friend lost sight of him and called 911.

The man told authorities he had swam upstream to the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, and back to the park.

He was checked out by paramedics and released.