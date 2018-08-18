St. Charles County opens new park along the Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – St. Charles County’s newest recreation area opened Saturday, just in time for the popular Blessing of the Fleet along the Mississippi River. Riverside Landing, the former privately- owned pay dock located between Kampsville Drive and Huster Road in St. Charles, is now County Parks property and access to the river is free to the public.

The 7.73-acre park was purchased in March 2018 by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department and will be developed into a unique outdoor recreational attraction. A boat ramp and dock, boat slips and kayak launch area will be available from August 18 through the rest of the boating season. The park will close this winter to undergo major renovations including the installation of several small and large campsites that will accommodate recreational vehicles (RV), day-use picnic areas, a walking trail, a spacious fire pit area, and a play area for children. Restroom facilities, water and electric will be available on site. It is anticipated that Riverside Landing will reopen to the public in the summer of 2019.

“Riverside Landing is going to be the place to go for kayaking, canoeing, boating and other water sports, as well as camping, fishing and hunting along the Mississippi River and Dardenne Creek,” said St. Charles County Parks Director Ryan Graham. “This popular ‘Blueway’ area of the river, known as Alton Lake, is 40,000 acres and 38 miles long. It will be the perfect summer destination close to home.”