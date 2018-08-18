People’s Health Centers host health and resource fair in North St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An annual health and resource fair in north St. Louis attracts thousands of visitors each year. The 6th annual fair was held at the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers on Saturday.

The People’s Family of Corporations hosts the fair to provide free health screenings while entertaining kids with games and giveaways.

“Health care access can be very difficult these days,” said marketing manager Carl Green. “This is a means by which the community can come, have fun and at the same time get vital health screenings.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was part of this year’s fair. It was a chance for troopers to have a positive interaction with area youth.

“We also set up a recruiting tent to try and recruit minorities or anybody else that lives in the area to come and join us with the Highway Patrol,” said Trooper Dallas Thompson.

Green said even if you missed the fair he encourages anyone in need of basic health services to visit the People’s Family of Corporations for more information.