Grafton Ferry still closed as workers repair boat ramp

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The Grafton Ferry is still closed as workers start making repairs to the boat ramp.

Saturday local tow truck companies spent several hours attempting to pull the trackhoe from the water. Last night the tow companies were unsuccessful in pulling the trackhoe from the river. But today they were able to get it out.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the ferry was taking on cars on the St. Charles County side of the river when a privately-owned excavation company was trying to remove a trackhoe from a trailer that was on the ferry, but something went wrong.

Five other vehicles were on the ferry at the time of the incident.

"The bottom of the trailer struck the ramp to the ferry barge. the tractor trailer driver hit the gas and caused the weight differential with the trailer and the o believe is the 60,000-pound excavator to shift the weight of the ferry and the tie came loose,” said Trooper Dustin Duffie of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"Nobody was hurt, it was one of those freak accidents, several things happened in a row that was out of everyone`s control at the point and a series of events that led to a trackhoe and trailer ending up in the river, said Denise Knight, Calhoun Ferry Company.

Crews still need to fix the damaged ramp before the ferry can begin operating again.