Captain Ron Johnson discusses new book, ’13 Days in Ferguson’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Five days after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, there was turmoil and protesting in the streets of Ferguson. Captain Ron Johnson with the Missouri Highway Patrol was tasked with helping to return peace to the suburban community. Captain Johnson talks about his new book entitled, 13 Days in Ferguson and how his experience changed his community and his life. We also hear from experts with tips to help students returning to school have a successful year.

