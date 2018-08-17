× Vehicle mishap leaves Grafton Ferry stranded on river

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Grafton Ferry was temporarily stranded along the Mississippi River Friday afternoon following a mishap with a vehicle.

According to the US Coast Guard, the ferry was taking on cars on the St. Charles County side of the river.

A semi-truck was pulling a trailer onto the ferry when the driver engaged its brakes, which accidentally pushed the ferry off its moorings. Part of the trailer then fell into the river as a result and the semi-truck lost its load.

Five other vehicles were on the ferry at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard said it’s monitoring the situation.