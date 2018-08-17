Suspects lead police on chase following carjacking in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOULARD, Mo. - One suspect is now in custody after leading police on a chase following a carjacking in Soulard Friday morning.

Police say a couple reported a robbery and carjacking around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ann in Soulard.

The victim told police, during the carjacking one suspect stole the passenger's cell phone. The Real Time Crime Center was then able to track the victim's cell phone and follow the stolen SUV.

The suspects then led police on a chase crossing the bridge into East St.Louis.

The stolen vehicle stopped in the1300 block of Gay and the two suspects took off running.

Multiple police departments from Metro responded to the area.

One man is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect.