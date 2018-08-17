× State police to provide assistance following fingerprinting debacle

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is stepping in to help new teachers and anyone else needing to be fingerprinted in the state.

Earlier this month, Missouri got a new fingerprinting system, which resulted in a huge back up at businesses that offer the service.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 spoke with teachers who couldn’t even get an appointment until the end of September, which is far too late for the start of the school year.

If you’re in a fingerprinting fiasco, the following Idemia sites in the St. Louis area are operational or will be in the coming days:

Marriott, 660 Maryville Centre Drive, St. Louis, MO (operational Aug. 20)

St. Louis Univ., North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO (operational Aug. 17)

Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Country Club Plaza Drive, St. Charles, MO (operational Aug. 16)

Advanced Treatment and Recovery, Inc., Liberty Plaza Drive, Union, MO (operational Aug. 9)

Main Street, Imperial, MO (operational Aug. 22)

Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, Warrenton, MO (operational Aug. 16)

For the complete list of current or future Idemia locations, visit IdentOGo.com.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the service may contact Idemia at their toll-free customer service number 844-543-9712.